Hancock Leadership Wants To Install Buddy benches At Local Schools

Hancock Leadership Class of 2017 is working to help get buddy benches in local schools. Chelsea Steinman is a member of the group and says that the benches will lonely kids.

The goal is to raise $7,500 to fund, install, and develop a new curriculum for buddy benches. Steinman says that they’re hard at work.

The first event is a wine tasting at the Wine Merchant February 27 from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $10. You can stay up to date with the project on the Hancock Buddy Benches Facebook page.