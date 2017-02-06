Hancock METRICH Finds Drug Trafficking Indicators In Findlay Home

02/06/17 – 11:40 A.M.
The Hancock METRICH Drug Task Force and the Findlay Police Department served a search warrant Saturday. According to a release, they searched a home at 1211 Summit Street in Findlay. There they found large amounts of crack cocaine, marijuana, and heroin. They also discovered cash, drug paraphernalia, criminal tools, and other items indicating drug trafficking.
No arrests were made but they do expect charges at the end of their investigation. No other details are available yet.