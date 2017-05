5/10/17 – 5:33 A.M.

The Hancock Park District is making upgrades at three of their facilities this year. The Courier reports the board approved the $42,500 plan at their Tuesday meeting. The plan calls for changes at Centennial Park, the Great Karg Well historical site, and River Landings.

The work includes new concrete pads and walkways, picnic tables, trash cans, and recycling centers. It also adds bike racks and signs to the facilities.

