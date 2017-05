05/02/17 – 2:39 P.M.

Hancock Park District will reopen the Field of Dreams Dog Park in Riverbend Park tomorrow at sunrise. They had closed the facility last week to install a new waste disposal system and new fencing.

The new tank system eliminates the need for trash cans inside the dog park. One trash can will be located at the entry outside of the gate. HPD asks that you don’t put trash bags in the new tank. Instead, they will have scoops available beside the front gate.