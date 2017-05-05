Hancock Parks District Cancels Saturday Events.

05/05/17 – 12:10 P.M.

The Hancock Park District has canceled its Saturday programs due to the flood warnings. One of the canceled programs is the 21st Annual Fish Festival. That was at Riverbend Recreation Area’s Lakefront Activity Center. They have also canceled the “Growing Green Thumbs: Pole Beans” and the “Blanchard River Challenge”.

HPD Naturalist Michelle Rumschlag said people can still go out to fish Giertz Lake on Sunday. For more information, you can visit HancockParks.com or call 419-425-7275