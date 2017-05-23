Hancock Public Health Get Grant To Deal With Mosquitoes

5/23/17 – 7:39 A.M.

The Ohio EPA is giving Hancock Public Health money to deal with mosquitoes this summer. The agency says the $25,000 grant goes toward hiring a seasonal employee to identify and map potential breeding habitats. The employee will also educate homeowners about how to get rid of the mosquito habitats.

The money is also paying for IT equipment to improve the efficiency of mosquito spraying.

Hancock Public Health got $10,000 for the program last year. They used the money to buy a geographic information system to map mosquito problem areas in the community.