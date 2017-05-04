Hancock Public Health Urges You To Schedule Immunizations For Children

5/4/17 – 5:15 A.M.

If you have a child in school you might want to get their required immunizations now. The Courier reports Hancock Public Health is recommending parents schedule appointments early to avoid a backlog of people trying to get immunizations the week before school starts.

Sara Heinze is a nurse a Hancock Public Health. She tells the newspaper they were still giving immunizations in November to families who waited until just before school started to schedule their kids’ shots. Heinze says a new requirement for high school seniors to get a meningitis vaccine added to the office’s work load.

Immunizations are available Monday through Thursday by appointment. For more information call (419)424-7105.

MORE: The Courier