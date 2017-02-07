Hardin County Man Arrested For Domestic Violence At Basketball Game

2/7/17 – 7:49 A.M.

Deputies arrested a Hardin County man for domestic violence at a basketball game in Logan County last Friday. The Bellefontaine Examiner reports 45-year-old Richard Adams of Dola got into a physical confrontation with his stepson at Riverside High School.

According to the report, 18-year-old Logan Lease told investigators he got a ride to the game with Adams. Lease got into an argument with his brother, and then with Adams. Adams allegedly hit Lease in the face.

Deputies also issued Lease a summons for domestic violence.

