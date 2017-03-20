Hardin County Man To Run House District Seat

03/20/17 – 11:17 A.M.
A Hardin County native has announced his campaign to run for the 83rd Ohio House District Seat. Economic Development director of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance Jon Cross will be running for the seat. He said he will support a pro-business environment and strengthening community. He said he will also support education and business partnerships to champion new growth and job creation.
Cross is a republican. He said he believes in the principals of the party and as well aseffective public service.