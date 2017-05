5/2/17 – 5:32 A.M.

A collision between a car and train took the life of a Hardin County teenager Tuesday afternoon. WLIO TV reports the crash happened south of Dunkirk just before 4 p.m. on Hardin County Road 60, west of U.S. 68.

Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies say 16-year-old Layton Rogers of Dola failed to yield for a southbound train.

The crash remains under investigation.

MORE: WLIO