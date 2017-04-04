Harrison Ford retains pilot license without restriction after FAA completes investigation

Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Harrison Ford will retain his pilot’s license after a February incident involving a passenger jet, his lawyer told ABC News.

In a statement to ABC News, Ford’s attorney, Stephen Hofer, said, “The FAA conducted a full investigation into the matter, including an interview with Mr. Ford, and determined that no administrative or enforcement action was warranted. Mr. Ford retains his pilot’s certificate without restriction.”

The statement added, “In closing the matter, the agency acknowledged Mr. Ford’s long history of compliance with the Federal Aviation Regulations and his cooperative attitude during the investigation. Mr. Ford has held a pilot’s certificate for more than 20 years, has logged more than 5,000 hours in the air, and has never been the subject of an FAA administrative or enforcement action.”

On February 13, Ford was landing a small plane at John Wayne Airport in Orange County when he flew over an American Airlines 737 aircraft bound for Dallas-Ft. Worth.

According to the FAA, the plane’s pilot was cleared by air traffic controllers to land on runway 20L and correctly repeated the clearance but then landed on a taxiway adjacent to the runway. On its descent, the single-engine Aviat Husky passed over the American Airlines Boeing 737, which was waiting just short of the runway.

There were no injuries.

The FAA declined to comment on the outcome of the case, but a government source confirmed to ABC News that Ford received no administrative or enforcement action.

Ford, 74, was hurt in a 2015 accident when the World War II-era plane he was flying crashed on a golf course near Santa Monica, California. In that incident, Ford reported engine trouble just after takeoff, according to an NTSB investigation, and then allegedly came up short of the runway.

