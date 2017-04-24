Hash browns recalled because of golf balls

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Either there are some potato farmers using their fields as driving ranges or there’s a golf course near a potato farm and everyone is hitting in the rough, because some frozen hash browns have been recalled due to possible contamination from golf balls.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration issued a press release stating that McCain Foods USA, Inc. is voluntarily recalling frozen hash brown products that may be contaminated with “extraneous golf ball materials.”

The products include Roundy’s Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns and Harris Teeter Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns, and were distributed in Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

It seems that golf balls may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make the hash browns.

The products may present a choking hazard if consumed. Consumers are urged not to consume these products. They should be thrown away or returned to the store.

So far, there have been no reported injuries.

Anyone with questions about the recall should contact McCain Foods USA, Inc. at 630-857-4533, Monday through Sunday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

