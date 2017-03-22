Hasta la vista, baby: Insiders say studio’s pulling plug on “Terminator” Series

Paramount Pictures/Melinda Sue Gordon(LOS ANGELES) — Arnold most likely won’t be back. Paramount, which owns the rights to the Terminator series, has reportedly terminated the Schwarzenegger series.

Arnold’s last go-round as the killing machine, Terminator: Genysis, reportedly cost $115 million to make, but earned less than $90 million domestically. Overseas, however, the movie — which also starred Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones — actually did well, bringing its total take to more than $450 million.

However, the New York Daily News reports Paramount execs had an option to bring back Arnold and Emilia, the latter who played savior of humanity’s baby mama Sarah Connor, for another film, but shelved it.

While another studio could potentially scoop up the rights and have a go at the Terminator franchise, a source tells the paper, “It would need an independent production company to think about making this, and asking Arnie back at age 70 to play that again may be a tough ask.”

Schwarzenegger, who first played the titular killing machine in 1984’s James Cameron original, most recently headlined a low-rated Celebrity Apprentice reboot for NBC, a job that found him in the sights of none other than that show’s former host, President Donald Trump.

