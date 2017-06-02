“He broke me”: Kathy Griffin blames “bully” President Trump, “white men” for decapitation video backlash

(LOS ANGELES) — Days after apologizing for a photo in which she held up a bloodied effigy of the head of President Donald Trump, drawing widespread bipartisan condemnation, comic Kathy Griffin — flanked by her newly hired civil rights attorney, Lisa Bloom — was equal parts tearful and defiant at a Friday press conference in Los Angeles.

Misogyny, and, according to Bloom, a misunderstanding over the video were to blame for “bullying” that has caused former colleagues like CNN and others to leave Griffin.

Bloom said the Trump image was a response to then-candidate Trump’s campaign comment that former Fox news anchor Megyn Kelly had “blood coming out of her eyes,” and that it wasn’t a threat of violence against Trump, whom they called “the most woman-hating tyrannical president” in U.S. history.

Bloom claimed that male artists, such as rocker Marilyn Manson, have made similar “provocative” art, but they were just “considered bad boys.”

After further criticism from Bloom of President Trump, his family, and his policies, a more contrite Griffin read from a prepared statement, in which she called Trump another one of the “older white guys” she said have “tried to keep me down” throughout her career.

She accused President Trump of being a “bully,” noting that, “A sitting president of the United States, and his grown children, and the first lady are personally…trying to ruin my life forever.”

Her camp also confirmed that the Secret Service was investigating the situation, but Griffin’s criminal attorney, Dmitry Gorin, said no threat was ever meant, and he’s sure his client would be cleared. “The Secret Service is doing its job, I suppose,” he added.

“I’m gonna make fun of him more now,” Griffin said of Trump, adding, “I shouldn’t have to die for this,” referring to death threats she says she’s received.

Even so, Griffin said, her “apology still stands.”

Later, Griffin said she expected her career would continue to suffer for the “joke,” adding of President Trump: “I don’t think I’m going to have a career after this.”

“He broke me,” Griffin said.

Bloom deflected a question regarding past comments Griffin admitted to have made about the president’s 11-year-old son, Barron Trump, who was reportedly affected by seeing the video. Bloom noted it’s “up to parents” to filter comedy for their children.

Griffin was most emotional when asked what she thought of her friend and former CNN New Year’s Eve coverage partner Anderson Cooper’s condemnation of the photos as “disgusting.”

“That hurt,” she said.

