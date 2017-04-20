Heavy police presence at Champs-Élysées in Paris after alleged shooting

Givaga/iStock/Thinkstock(PARIS) — A French police union says via Twitter that one policeman was killed and another policeman was gravely wounded Thursday evening in an incident near the Champs-Élysées.

Paris police posted a tweet telling people to avoid the area around the Champs-Élysées without revealing any further details.

A subsequent tweet stated that there was “police intervention underway” in the area, but gave no further details about the nature of the situation.

The U.S. State Department warned their Twitter followers to avoid the area “after a shooting.”

The Champs-Élysées is a long boulevard that has theaters, shops and restaurants and ends with the Arc de Triomphe, a major tourist destination.

The incident comes days ahead of the French election, which is to take place Sunday.

