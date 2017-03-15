Heinz adopts campaign from “Mad Men”

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Kraft Heinz has adopted a campaign for their signature ketchup, created by fictional adman Don Draper from the AMC series Mad Men.

Ad Age reports that the company will run a campaign for Heinz Ketchup that features nearly identical recreations of ads Mr. Draper, played by Jon Hamm, pitched during a 2013 episode of the AMC series. The ads on the show were rejected.

The new, real-life campaign will feature pictures of hamburgers, steak and french fries against a white background, absent the essential condiment, beneath the phrase, “Pass the Heinz.”

The campaign, by creative agency David, will including three New York billboards and ads in two print publications. The campaign will also run on social media.

Nicole Kulwicki, head of the Heinz brand at Kraft Heinz, said, “What we love about it is that even though Don Draper created the ‘Pass the Heinz’ campaign almost 50 years ago, the communication still really works and resonates today.”

Heinz decided to collaborate with the show to celebrate its 10th anniversary, even though they were not involved in the episode, which ran four years ago.

As Draper said during his pitch on the show, “It’s Heinz. It only means one thing.”

“The idea is timeless,” Kulwicki said.

Credit for the campaign will be shared among David Miami, the fictional Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce and Mad Men series creator Matthew Weiner, who approved the idea.

