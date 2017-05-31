Helicopter crew makes dramatic rescue of injured California hiker

CHP – Valley Division(NEW YORK) — Authorities staged a dramatic rescue in California over Memorial Day weekend after a couple who had gone hiking with their dog ran into trouble on the rocky terrain.

They had been hiking near South Lake Tahoe when the dog started to slip, according to California Highway Patrol — Valley Division.

According to the hikers, the boyfriend had helped his dog over a ledge when the pup suddenly started to slide. His girlfriend tried to push the dog back towards him, but she slipped and fell about 30 feet down over sharp rocks.

The boyfriend called 911 for help and California Highway Patrol Helicopter 20, which was nearby, sprang into action.

The chopper arrived on the scene, but had to lower fire personnel down to the hikers and their dog due to the steep terrain.

The girlfriend was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries which are not listed as significant.

“Another example of a cellphone making the difference in an emergency,” CHP wrote in a press release on Memorial Day. “Always tell someone where you are going and when to expect you home.”

The boyfriend and the dog were uninjured and hiked out of the area on their own, according to CHP.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.