ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Dr. Tom Price, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, told ABC News Wednesday morning that it is “certainly the goal” for health care to be less expensive and to provide coverage for all, but didn’t guarantee that would be the case.

Of the GOP’s proposed Obamacare replacement, Price said he and his colleagues are trying to “fix a system that isn’t working.”

