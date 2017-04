04/18/17 – 5:00 P.M.

You can see men wearing high heels at the Walk-A-Mile In Her Shoes event this Saturday. Open Arms executive director Ashley Ritz says that it’s a fun way to get the word out.

Ashley Ritz

She added that you do not have to bring your high heels. said that the heels are optional though.

Ashley Ritz

Registration for the event starts at 10:30 a.m. and the walk will start an hour later. The walk will be at the Riverside Park in Findlay.