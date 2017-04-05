Hiker rescued after becoming trapped under 1,500-pound boulder

Twitter/@WestMetroFire(GOLDEN, Colo.) — A hiker in Colorado has been rescued after she was trapped beneath a 1,500-pound boulder in the Rocky Mountains, according to officials.

The 30-year-old woman was unconscious when firefighters pulled the boulder off her on North Table Mountain in Jefferson County, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. She suffered multiple fractures and was in critical condition when she was found by first responders, who worked quickly to stabilize and free her, according to the Golden Colorado Fire Department.

Crews trekked on foot and used an ATV to bring pieces of a hydraulic spreader, which was used together with airbags to remove the boulder, to the scene.

Several agencies assisted in the woman’s rescue.

Once the boulder was removed, fire officials described the woman’s vitals as “fairly good.” It is unclear how she became pinned under the boulder.

Video from ABC Denver affiliate KMGH shows of a team of rescuers hiking up the mountain’s steep terrain to bring the woman to a medical helicopter.

The hike took 45 minutes, the Golden Colorado Fire Department said. Rescuers used a rope system to bring her to the waiting chopper.

The hiker was then airlifted to a local hospital for medical attention, fire officials said.

