Hillary Clinton: Russians ‘guided by Americans’ in election interference

Boston Globe/iStock/Thinkstock(RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.) — In a sweeping interview that addressed the array of performers she believes played a role in the drama of her presidential election defeat, Hillary Clinton connected the actions of Russian interlopers in the campaign to domestic actors.

“The Russians, in my opinion, and based on the intel and counter-intel people I’ve talked to, could not have known how best to weaponize [damaging information] unless they had been guided … by Americans and guided by people who had polling and data information,” said Clinton in the interview at Recode’s Code Conference in California Wednesday.

The former Democratic presidential nominee contended that the timing of WikiLeaks’ release of the purported emails of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta — immediately after The Washington Post published “Access Hollywood” video of Republican rival Donald Trump making sexually explicit comments — was incumbent upon the direction of a knowledgeable person attempting to protect the Trump campaign.

“They began to have some of their allies within the internet world, like Infowars, take out pieces and begin to say the most outrageous, outlandish, absurd lies you can imagine,” said Clinton. “So they had to be ready for that and they had to have a plan for that and they had to be given the go-ahead: ‘OK, this could be the end of the Trump campaign. Dump it now. And then let’s do everything we can to weaponize it.'”

Russian meddling was just one of the many targets of Clinton’s election-related exasperation in the candid discussion with journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher.

“I take responsibility for every decision I made,” said Clinton. “But that’s not why I lost.”

Reproach was assigned to the investigation into her use of a private email server while secretary of state — which she called “a nothing burger” — and former FBI Director James Comey’s subsequent investigation; media coverage of the election, including socially spread “fake news;” and the outcry over her supposed ties to Wall Street after she gave paid speeches to Goldman Sachs.

“Why did you [give those speeches]?” asked Mossberg at one point, to which Clinton asked why the investment bank was in attendance at the conference.

“Because they pay us,” answered Swisher.

“They paid me,” said Clinton.

Moving forward, the former first lady and U.S. senator gave a steadfast “no” when pressed if she’d be running for the White House again, and discussed the importance of not losing sight of midterm elections in favor of speculation about 2020.

“I think flipping the House is certainly realistic,” said Clinton, who had earlier noted that she typically preaches prudence as election prognostications are made — the most recent example being the most fitting.

“I was the victim of a very broad assumption that I was going to win … I never believed that. I thought it was going to be close,” she said.

