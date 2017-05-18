Hite Introduces Bill To Regulate Fantasy Sports In Ohio

5/18/17 – 7:14 A.M.

A Findlay legislator wants to regulate fantasy sports in Ohio. State Senator Cliff Hite introduced legislation Wednesday he says will protect the rights of fantasy sports players. Hite says the bill puts protections in place to ensure safety and transparency for customers.

The proposal updates state laws in an effort to clarify the legality of fantasy sports and e-sports.

Hite said he wants to, “protect continued enjoyment of these games. At the same time, we must create thoughtful standards for the industry to protect consumers and ensure transparency.”