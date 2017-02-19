Hitler’s traveling telephone sells for $243K at auction in US

Alexander Historical Auctions(CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md.) — A telephone used by Adolf Hitler during World War II has sold at auction in the U.S. this weekend.

The Nazi leader allegedly used the red-painted Siemens phone, which is engraved with a swastika and his name, in the war for the last two years of his life. It is believed to have been Hitler’s personal telephone and was recovered from his bunker in Berlin, Germany, in 1945.

A private American collector bought the telephone for $243,000 at an auction on Sunday, according to Bill Panagopulos of Alexander Historical Auctions. The item was expected to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000.

“It would be impossible to find a more impactful relic than the primary tool used by the most evil man in history to annihilate countless innocents, lay waste to hundreds of thousands of square miles of land, and in the end, destroy his own country and people…with effects that still menacingly reverberate today,” a description for the listing said.

