H&M Unveils New Spring Icons Campaign Visual Starring The Weeknd

Karol Serewis/Gallo Images Poland/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The Weeknd’s gone from “Starboy” to fashion icon. The singer is currently fronting H&M’s Spring Icons campaign and is featured in a new teaser film wearing self-selected pieces from the collection.

“My personal style is very instinctive — I wear what feel right. It’s casual, and often very understated, but I always care about what I’m wearing,” he tells PeopleStyle.

“Don’t think you have to be loud and flashy, sometimes it’s the simple details that can actually show who you really are,” he adds. “It’s like music — what first sounds like a really spare production can actually be the most complex track. It’s really about finding your own language in the way that you dress.”

The new collection will be available in all H&M stores that carry menswear, and online, starting March 2.

