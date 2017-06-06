Hollywood comes to Nashville: Ashton Kutcher, Jada Pinkett Smith and more set for 2017 CMT Music Awards

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are headed to Music City to serve as presenters for the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

Ashton Kutcher, Jada Pinkett Smith, Big Bang Theory‘s Johnny Galecki and Katherine Heigl — who is the sister-in-law of Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley — will present on Wednesday night’s show. NBC’s Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford will be at the podium as well during the night.

Reba McEntire, Dustin Lynch and RaeLynn won’t have quite as far to travel for the ceremonies at Nashville’s Music City Center. Nashville‘s Clare Bowen and Rachel Bilson will also help out their co-star Charles Esten, who’s the evening’s host.

You can catch the 2017 CMT Music Awards Wednesday night starting at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.