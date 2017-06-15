Holy tribute, Batman! Los Angeles to light the Bat-Signal in memory of Adam West

Getty Images/Silver Screen Collection

(LOS ANGELES) — The Bat-Signal will shine over Los Angeles in tribute to the late Adam West, the actor best-known for playing Batman in the campy 1960 television series.

West died Friday at age 88.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says the Bat-Signal will be lit at L.A.’s City Hall at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Perhaps it needs no explanation, but in the Batman comics, movies, and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the silhouette of Batman’s winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman’s help.

Garcetti announced the event on Twitter and added the hashtag, #BrightKnight.

Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West’s children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as “The Bright Knight.”

