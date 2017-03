iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Homeland Security is considering a proposal to separate women and children who illegally cross the U.S. border together in an effort to deter undocumented immigration, a senior Homeland Security official confirmed to ABC News.

“It is something that is being considered,” the Homeland Security official said.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.