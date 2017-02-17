Homeowners Near Ottawa Ask For Annexation Into The Village

2/17/17 – 5:13 A.M.

Some people who live just outside of Ottawa would like their homes annexed into the village. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the homes are along State Route 65. The residents want to tap into the village’s water and sewer systems.

Village council talked about a pre-annexation agreement with the property owners this week. Village Administrator Jack Williams says the agreement would protect the village on any future improvements. He added the county engineer’s office will hold a drainage hearing to learn more about the need and support for annexation.

