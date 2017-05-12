Hometown of ex-FBI Director James Comey reacts to his dismissal

ABC News(NEW YORK) — In the aftermath of President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, patrons at the oldest bar in Allendale, New Jersey, sat down to discuss Comey’s career and ties to his hometown.

Many remembered his family’s longtime contribution to the town. His father Brien Comey, now in his 80s, was an Allendale councilman and real estate executive.

The owner of the Allendale Bar and Grill, Chris Kunisch, recalled receiving Sunday School lessons at the local Catholic church from Comey’s mother, who passed away several years ago. Another patron sees Comey’s father in church every Sunday.

Comey, who is 6-foot-8, previously played basketball for Northern Highlands Regional High School, one of the most highly ranked public schools in the state. He returned to his alma mater to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary in 2015.

“Allendale certainly hasn’t seen the last of Jim [James Comey], and I don’t think this country, or for that matter this world, has seen the last of Jim Comey,” said Kunisch.

