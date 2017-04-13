Hospital Staff Trains To Deal With Infectious Disease Patients

4/13/17 – 6:55 A.M.

An emergency drill put members of the ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Staff to the test Wednesday morning. The Review-Times reports an Emergency Management Response Drill simulated a patient coming to the hospital with an infectious disease. The scenario involved a volunteer playing the role of a patient who had recently traveled to Africa. The volunteer said they were experiencing nausea, a fever and other symptoms of infectious diseases.

Emergency Services director Amy Preble said once the staff members identified the potential for an infectious disease, they put the patient in an isolation room. Doctors and nurses also put on personal protection equipment. They only learned the scenario was a drill after they completed the appropriate measures.

The hospital staff, the Seneca County General Health District, and the Seneca County Emergency Management Agency all sat down to review procedures after the drill. Hospitals all across northwest Ohio took part in similar tests Wednesday.

MORE: Review-Times