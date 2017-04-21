Hospitalized George H.W. Bush gets ‘big morale boost’ from George W. Bush

Twitter/@GeorgeHWBush(NEW YORK) — George H.W. Bush may be recovering from a mild case of pneumonia in a Houston hospital, but it hasn’t dampened his affinity for sharing personal moments on social media.

The former president, 92, tweeted a photo Thursday with one of his visitors at Houston Methodist Hospital: His son, and fellow former president, George W. Bush.

“Big morale boost from a high level delegation,” wrote the elder Bush. “No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder.”

Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder. pic.twitter.com/ekX4VyG2aO — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) April 20, 2017

And the younger Bush posted the photo to his Instagram account, writing, “Pleased to report that 41 is joyful, strong, and ready to come home soon.”

On Tuesday, the former president’s office said in a statement that he was hospitalized last Friday “for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved.”

The statement added, “President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.”

And on Thursday, his spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted, “No change in President @GeorgeHWBush’s condition to report today. He will remain at @MethodistHosp this evening.”

This is the second time this year he’s been hospitalized. In January, he missed President Donald Trump’s inauguration because of a 12-day hospitalization for shortness of breath and pneumonia. During that stay, his wife, Barbara Bush, was also hospitalized for bronchitis.

