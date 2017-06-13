Host Chris Harrison urges patience after “Bachelor in Paradise” production halt

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Host Chris Harrison is speaking out after production of Bachelor in Paradise was suspended amid allegations of misconduct, saying the cast and crew’s well-being was behind the decision.

“The safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming,” Harrison said an exclusive statement to Good Morning America today. “Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there I don’t find that to be possible anymore.”

There had been reports of the “misconduct” had to do with an alcohol-fueled romp between two of the contestants, but Harrison wouldn’t elaborate.

He offered only that Warner Bros., the production company behind the spin-off series, is, “handling all the details of that investigation…once that’s done a clear concise decision can be made about where we go from here,” the statement reads.

Harrison asked viewers to “be patient” until the investigation is complete and apologized to “cast, crew, and our loyal fans” for the delay.

“I will keep you as informed and up to date as I possibly can…It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon.”

Filming for the fourth season began recently in Mexico.

Several women from the last season of The Bachelor were among the female contestants, including Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, Alexis Waters and Jasmine Goode. DeMario Jackson, who was recently eliminated on the current season of The Bachelorette, was revealed to be one of the men on the show.

