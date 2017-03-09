House committee approves act in first steps to replace Obamacare

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The House Energy Committee stayed up throughout the night to debate amendments to the Republican plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.

After nearly 18 hours of debate, the House Ways and Means Committee passed changes early Thursday morning, approving the American Health Care Act on a 23-16 party-line vote.

We’ve just passed historic legislation that will help Americans finally have access to affordable health care.https://t.co/2ZgN8l1bDV — Ways and Means (@WaysandMeansGOP) March 9, 2017

These steps will lead up a full vote on the House floor and then on to the Senate.

Democrats stalled progress saying they don’t want to vote until the congressional budget office measures the cost. The Trump administration has already downplayed what could be a negative report.

