House Freedom Caucus backs amended GOP health care bill

tupungato/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The conservative House Freedom Caucus, which stymied recent efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, announced Wednesday that it is backing the GOP health care bill with the inclusion of the MacArthur Amendment.

“Due to improvements to the AHCA and the addition of Rep. Tom MacArthur’s proposed amendment, the House Freedom Caucus has taken an official position in support of the current proposal,” a statement reads.

