House intel chair apologizes for briefing White House before ranking member

US Congress(WASHINGTON) — Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., apologized to the full House Intelligence Committee Thursday for failing to inform the committee’s Democratic ranking member of his findings — that the intelligence community “incidentally collected” surveillance of Trump’s transition team and possibly the president himself — before he briefed the White House and held a press conference Wednesday.

“I am not confident that he can run this committee,” said Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., who informed reporters that Nunes had apologized in a closed door meeting. A second Democratic member Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, corroborated the story.

Nunes has refused to share the source of his information with the committee. Speier said she believes Nunes obtained it “either from the White House or possibly by someone associated with the White House.”

Earlier Thursday, Nunes told reporters that his decision not to alert ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., before talking to the media was his “judgment call.”

“I mean, there was a lot going on yesterday and it was a judgment call on my part … at the end of the day, sometimes you make the right decision, sometimes you make the wrong one, but you’ve got to stick by the decisions you make,” Nunes said.

Nunes’ decision to brief the White House comes during the House intelligence committee’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election and any alleged connections between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The committee is also investigating potential leaks by the intelligence community.

During his press conference Wednesday, Nunes stressed that the communications “incidentally collected” had nothing to do with Russia. He also said the surveillance was legally collected under a FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrant.

Schiff said Thursday he was “blindsided but mostly just mystified” by Nunes’ actions Wednesday.

“He’s having difficulty separating his role as a surrogate for the administration, with his role as a committee chairman that has to do a very important — arguably pivotally important investigation,” Schiff said in an interview on ABC’s The View Thursday. “He can’t do both roles. It compromises the work we’re doing.”

Schiff declined to answer whether Nunes apologized to him and the other committee members, only adding that “we shared our concerns with the chair and the majority about what happened yesterday and how the investigation is being conducted.”

Schiff said he and his members still have not seen the report Nunes has read.

