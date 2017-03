House Intel Hearing Canceled After Trump Admin Advised of Planned Testimony

Pete Marovich/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee canceled a hearing featuring former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after her lawyer advised the Trump administration that she was planning to testify about internal discussions about Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, and his communications with a Russian diplomat, ABC News has learned.

Any claim that those internal discussions are still confidential “has been waived as a result of the multiple public comments of current senior White House officials,” an attorney for Yates, David O’Neill, wrote in a letter to the White House on Friday — the same day that Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., announced that his committee, which has been investigating Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election, would no longer hear planned testimony this week from Yates, former CIA director John Brennan or former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The White House has denied taking any action to prevent that testimony.

Flynn resigned from the Trump administration last month, after acknowledging that he gave “incomplete information” to Vice President Mike Pence and others about multiple calls with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the days before President Trump took office.

Pence unknowingly repeated the false information when asked about the situation in January, prompting Yates to inform the White House that Flynn may have misled Pence and other senior officials about his communications with the ambassador.

In her testimony slated for Tuesday, Yates was expected to offer a first-hand account of her discussions with the White House in January.

On Thursday, O’Neil met with attorneys at the Justice Department to discuss — among other things — whether Yates was barred from testifying about certain details of those discussion. But the next morning, the Justice Department sent a letter to O’Neil, telling him any final determination rests with the White House.

“Such communications are likely covered by the presidential communications privilege and possibly the deliberative process privilege. The President owns those privileges. Therefore, to the extent Ms. Yates needs consent to disclose the details of those communications to HPSCI, she needs to consult with the White House. She need not obtain separate consent from the Department,” a Justice Department official wrote O’Neil on Friday.

O’Neil then wrote the letter to the White House, insisting any claim of executive privilege had been waived “as a result of the multiple public comments of current senior White House officials describing the January 2017 communications. Nevertheless, I am advising the White House of Ms. Yates’ intention to provide information.”

It’s unclear whether the White House ever responded to O’Neil’s letter, which was first reported by The Washington Post.

But in a statement to ABC News, the White House insisted it “has taken no action to prevent Sally Yates from testifying and the Department of Justice specifically told her that it would not stop her and to suggest otherwise is completely irresponsible.”

And a spokesman for Nunes denied any coordination between the committee and White House over Yates’ testimony.

“Neither Chairman Nunes nor any Intelligence Committee staff members had any communication with the White House whatsoever about Sally Yates testifying to the Committee,” spokesman Jack Langer said in a statement. “The only person the Committee has spoken to about her appearing before the Committee has been her lawyer. The Committee asked her to testify on our own accord and we still intend to have her speak to us.”

Yates, an Obama administration appointee, was fired by President Trump on Jan. 30 after she instructed the Justice Department not to defend his controversial executive order limiting travel and immigration from seven countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Nunes and the congressional inquiry he’s leading into alleged Russian interference have come under increasing criticism in recent days, after Nunes first claimed he had discovered “concerning” evidence that the Trump campaign was monitored after the election but then backtracked.

Last week, Nunes announced he obtained “dozens of reports” showing the U.S. intelligence community — through its “normal foreign surveillance” — “incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition.”

But Nunes cannot say whether Trump or any of the president’s associates personally participated in the communications that were intercepted, meaning it’s possible that the information he’s citing merely refers to foreign officials talking about Trump transition team members. Nunes has yet to share the information with other members of the House Intelligence Committee or further explain what it shows.

On Monday, without identifying his source, Nunes acknowledged he obtained the information while on White House grounds, an admission Democrats said should force Nunes to at least recuse himself from the committee probe tied to Russia.

