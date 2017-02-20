House of Lords to debate Brexit bill

U.S. State Department(LONDON) — Peers in the House of Lords are set to debate a proposed law that would allow Prime Minister Theresa May to inform the European Union (EU) that the UK is exiting, according to BBC News.

British Members of Parliament (MP) have backed the bill, but a majority in the House of Lords has not.

Five days of debate have been set aside as 190 peers are due to speak. Prime Minister May has said she wants to invoke Article 50 of the 2009 Lisbon Treaty by the end of March. The move would trigger a formal two year mechanism to force the UK to leave the EU.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.