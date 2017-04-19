House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz won’t seek re-election

Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz will not run for re-election in 2018, he announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“After long consultation with my family and prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018,” he wrote.

While Chaffetz, R-Utah, said he is leaving Congress for the private sector, he did not rule out a future bid for office.

“I may run again for public office, but not in 2018,” he wrote.

News of Chaffetz’s plans was first reported by BuzzFeed.

He said he had no ulterior motives, and was not leaving office because of health concerns.

“I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins,” he said.

The media-friendly Republican, who assumed leadership of the powerful Oversight Committee in 2015, led investigations into Planned Parenthood and Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. His panel also led investigations into the Flint water crisis and the Secret Service, and held high-profile hearings on prescription drug prices.

Chaffetz frequently targeted Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. In October, he announced on Twitter that the FBI had reopened its investigation into Clinton.

He appeared less eager, at times, to conduct oversight of the Trump administration, resisting calls from Democrats to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and the president’s financial dealings. Chaffetz’s panel is investigating payments made to Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, for speaking engagements in Russia and the security protocols at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

