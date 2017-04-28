House passes bill to temporarily avert shutdown

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The House approved a short-term measure Friday to keep the government funded for another week, a move that would give lawmakers more time to reach a deal on a larger spending package.

The measures now heads to the Senate for approval.

The move comes as the House prepares to leave Washington without a vote on the GOP health care bill, denying President Trump a major legislative victory in his first 100 days in office.

The end of the frenzied week on Capitol Hill underscores the trouble Republicans have had fulfilling both the most basic functions of governance and implementing their ambitious agenda with GOP control of both the White House and Congress.

“One hundred days of broken promises,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., quipped Friday morning.

Democrats, who have railed against GOP efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, had threatened to vote against the continuing resolution to fund the government should Republicans move forward on health care, in an effort to pressure the majority.

On Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan dismissed the threat, predicting Democrats would be blamed for a partial government shutdown.

Appropriators are finalizing a $1 trillion-plus spending deal, and negotiations continue over natural disaster response funding and funds to address Puerto Rico’s debt crisis.

The measure is expected to contain funds for border security technology, but not funding for the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which Trump had initially demanded Congress include in the bill.

