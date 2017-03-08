House Speaker Paul Ryan: ‘No doubt’ Republican health care plan will pass

US Congress(WASHINGTON) — Facing a conservative revolt within his party over the newly proposed repeal and replace health care plan, House Speaker Paul Ryan predicted Wednesday that the House Republicans’ American Health Care Act unveiled Monday will pass into law.

While it takes only 21 House Republicans to kill the bill or force leadership into changes, the Wisconsin Republican remained confident.

“I have no doubt we’ll pass this because we’re going to keep our promises,” Ryan said, adding every Republican from Congress to the president “made a promise to the American people and the promise we made to the American people is we’re going to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

Asked whether he’s depending on the White House to help deliver votes, Ryan answered that politics is “a team sport.”

“I talked to the president twice yesterday. He had dozens of members at the White House yesterday,” Ryan said. “We’re working hand-in-glove with President Trump, Vice President Pence, [Health and Human Services] Secretary [Tom] Price — this is all-hands-on-deck.”

Ryan did not expect the bill to win over any liberals, dubbing the plan “a conservative wish list.”

“This has been the crown jewel of conservative health care reform,” Ryan said. “This is what we’ve been dreaming about doing.”

While the Congressional Budget Office has yet to release its findings on the impacts of the new GOP plan, Ryan promised that members who have expressed concerns will know its costs “well before” the bill is considered on the House floor.

“What you’re seeing is we’re going through the inevitable growing pains from being an opposition party to becoming a governing party,” Ryan admitted, adding that 64 percent of his members have never worked with a Republican president and unified government.

“It’s a new system for people, but it’s all the more reason why we have to do what we said we were going to do and deliver for the American people and govern and use our principles,” Ryan added.

President Trump’s counselor, Kellyanne Conway, said in an interview on Fox News Wednesday that the commander-in-chief was confident the plan would pass both houses of Congress. “The president is confident that the American Health Care Act will pass the House and Senate and will become the law,” Conway said. “Absolutely.”

Conway acknowledged concerns voiced by some Republicans, saying that the White House is “very open” to hearing those concerns.

Conway also said that while she was aware of some people who have taken to referring to the plan as “Trumpcare,” that wasn’t something the administration had pushed. “I’ll call it Trumpcare if you want to,” Conway said, “but I didn’t hear President Trump say to any of us, ‘hey, I want my name on that.'”

“This isn’t about branding according to someone’s name,” Conway added. “This is serious business.”

