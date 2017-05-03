House to hold vote on GOP health care bill Thursday

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — The House of Representatives will vote Thursday on the Republican-backed health care bill.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, told reporters Wednesday that he expects the vote on passage to occur between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

“We’re going to pass it!” McCarthy said. “Let’s be optimistic about life.”

Republican leaders and the White House spent the day Wednesday hunting for votes and are believed to be within striking distance of passing the measure.

The margin is expected to be razor-thin. The House Rules Committee must meet to consider the measure before the full House takes up the bill.

In addition to the American Health Care Act, the House will also consider H.R. 2192, companion legislation to make a technical fix preventing members of Congress and staff from exempting themselves from the AHCA.

House Republicans are scheduled to hold an all-member conference meeting Thursday morning.

