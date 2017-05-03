House to vote on $1 trillion government funding bill

Hemera/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The House is expected to vote on the $1 trillion spending bill Wednesday afternoon, crossing off a major item on lawmakers’ to-do list before they begin an 11-day recess.

The bill that will fund the government through September includes a $15 billion increase in funding for the military. The spending bill also includes $1.5 billion for border security, but leaves out funding for the physical border wall that President Donald Trump wants to be built on the U.S.-Mexico border. It also doesn’t block funding for Planned Parenthood or sanctuary cities.

Trump touted the bill Tuesday as a “clear win” for the American people, hours after he suggested that Washington needs a “good ‘shutdown'” in September.

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said Trump’s tweets were in reaction to Democrats claiming victory in the negotiations over the spending bill.

“I think the president is frustrated with the fact that he negotiated in good faith with the Democrats and they want out to try and spike the football and make him look bad,” Mulvaney said during a press briefing at the White House Tuesday.

If the bill passes the House, it will head over to the Senate, before finally landing on the president’s desk for his signature.

