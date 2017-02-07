Household Hazardous Waste Collection Will Continue At Litter Landing This Year

2/7/17 – 10:51 A.M.

An effort to collect household hazardous waste in Hancock County will continue this year. At an upcoming meeting the Hancock County Commissioners will approve a $45,000 contract with Rader Environmental Services to continue the service.

The deal allows Hancock County to collect household chemicals at Litter Landing every Monday. Collection times will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. starting April 10 through August 28.

Last year people brought more than 15,000 pounds of oil based paints and solvents to the collection site.