Houston Texans trade quarterback Brock Osweiler to Cleveland

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The Houston Texans traded quarterback Brock Osweiler on Thursday, ridding itself of a hefty contract in the process.

The Texans dealt Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns, sending a second-round draft pick to Cleveland as a sweetener. The two teams will also swap compensation draft picks, with Cleveland getting Houston’s sixth-rounder and giving back their fourth-rounder.

Houston signed the six-foot-seven quarterback to a $72 million contract a year ago, but watched as he disappointed in his only season in Houston. He was benched with two games remaining in favor of backup Tom Savage.

Cleveland has plenty of money under the NFL’s salary cap to take on Osweiler’s contract and gains an asset in the form of a third second-round draft pick. Houston, meanwhile, rids itself of an underperforming and overpaid quarterback, freeing itself to add a replacement either in free agency or in next month’s draft.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.