How Jennifer Hudson maintains her weight loss

(NEW YORK) — For Jennifer Hudson, maintaining her 80-pound weight loss is as simple as watching what she eats.

“Well, I don’t really have time to do much [exercise],” the Voice UK coach, 35, told British talk show Lorraine on Wednesday. “I just watch what I eat. I’m very careful and cautious of what I’m eating and I just try to place those meals throughout the day.”

She explained, “If it’s early in the morning, OK, I would still be asleep, so I’m not gonna eat right now. I’m very conscious of what I put in my body.”

The Oscar winner for Dreamgirls first dropped the weight six years ago after joining Weight Watchers. She was named a company spokesperson in 2010.

In 2014, Hudson told Yahoo! Style that she doesn’t let tempting foods intimidate her.

“I throw the pancakes across the room!” she said. “If it’s too much, I just get rid of it, but I make sure to watch what I put in my body. And I make sure I know what it is. It’s all about portions for the most part.”

Hudson does allow for one indulgence, however.

“I always have to have chocolate around — it’s my cigarette,” she told the website. “I don’t smoke but it calms me so well. I don’t like too much junk in my dressing room because I have to watch what I eat, so I put everything else out of the room.”

