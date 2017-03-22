How the deadly attack in London unfolded

bpperry/iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — An attack in London Wednesday that police declared a terrorist incident left four dead, including a suspect, and at least 20 other people injured.

Here’s how it unfolded.

The attack began at about 2:40 p.m., when the driver of a car struck pedestrians and three police officers on the Westminster Bridge, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Witness Richard Tice told ABC News that he saw injured people on the pavement. According to Tice, the car appeared to have jumped the curb, knocking people over.

The car then crashed near the Houses of Parliament, and at least one man armed with a knife attacked an armed officer who was guarding Parliament, police said.

The suspect, whom authorities believe acted alone, was shot and killed by police.

Three died in the attack, including a police officer, police said.

A few hours after the attack, police declared it a terrorist incident.

Cmdr Harrington “The events near Parliament Square #Westminster has been declared a terrorist incident” — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

This evening, police said the flag over Scotland Yard would be flown at half-mast in honor of the victims.

Flag at half-mast over Scotland Yard tonight to mark the death of our officer & the other victims of this afternoon’s attack in #Westminster pic.twitter.com/NqaGSqJtmt — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan Police said, “This is a day we plan for, but hope it will never happen. Sadly, it is now a reality.”

“We will continue to do all we can to protect the people of London.”

Anyone with videos or images from the incident is asked to turn them over to police.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.