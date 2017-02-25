How to throw a perfect Oscars party this weekend

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Invites to the Dolby Theatre may be exclusive, but you can still take part in Oscars festivities from the comfort of your own home. Print your ballots, prepare some signature drinks and snacks, and gather your friends to witness a star-studded evening.

Stock a champagne bar

What’s a true celebration without popping champagne? Have guests bring a bottle from home to chip in and add some fun garnishes.

“Set out some fresh strawberries or raspberries, that makes a beautiful presentation,” Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert for Etsy, told ABC News.

Dress up the photo booth

While the stars are getting their photos snapped on the red carpet in Los Angeles, you can do the same back at home.

“Why shouldn’t your guests walk on a little mini red carpet as well, and have a moment for themselves?” Johnson said.

Tinsel and festive-themed wall hangings can make all your Oscars-night photos Instagram-worthy, and you can use printable props to get a little silly.

Prepare some festive food

While Johnson suggested clever takes like “Manchester by the Caesar Salad” and “La La Lollipops,” you can get as creative as you please when it comes to your food. Channel the true menu of the Academy Awards parties with statuette-shaped sugar cookies or chocolate-covered tuxedo strawberries.

Get your ballots and bingo ready

There are some things we can come to expect from the Oscars, like music cutting a speech short or a star tripping on their way to the stage. Keep track of all these iconic moments on your Oscars bingo sheet.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to fill out your ballot with the night’s predictions.



Enjoy yourself

“Just because you’re the host doesn’t mean you need to do all the work,” Johnson said, adding that guests can help with bringing food and drinks. “Pass out some tasks to your friends.”

Relax and settle in for a night of celebrating your favorite movies.

“To me, Oscars Sunday is like Super Bowl Sunday,” Johnson said. “Get creative, have a good time with it.”

