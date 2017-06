06/16/17 – 5:23 P.M.

The next volume of Humans of Findlay is almost finished and will be hitting the shelves soon. Author Dave Morrow said that the money raised from the book sales will support local organizations for children.

Proceeds from the last book went to the Hancock Historical Museum to support their children’s program. The next book will tell people’s story one face at a time. Morrow said it should be released sometime this fall.