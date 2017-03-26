Hundreds of anti-corruption protesters arrested in Russia after mass demonstrations: state media

iStock/Thinkstock(MOSCOW) — Hundreds of people have been arrested in Russia in a crackdown after thousands gathered for massive anti-corruption protests Sunday in the nation’s capital.

Huge crowds gathered in Moscow’s Pushkin Square for a protest against the Russian government, and about 500 people were arrested in the wake of the protests, according to Interfax, a privately-held, independent Russian news agency.

Protesters posted photos on social media, some of them selfies, showing people getting taken away by police. Some included playful or self-deprecating remarks.

Привезли в автозак на Манежке. Сидим ждём. pic.twitter.com/hFnJIO0YNW — Николай Ляскин (@nlyaskin) March 26, 2017

Меня с Шишкиным задержали, на улице людей бьют pic.twitter.com/EuTNFkYKaT — Абсурд в цене (@brusentsevsasha) March 26, 2017

Alec Luhn, a reporter for The Guardian, a British-based media outlet, wrote on Twitter that he was arrested at the rally and charged with “administrative violation for participating in unsanctioned rally,” despite showing press credentials to police.

After 4hours I’m being charged w/administrative violation for participating in unsanctioned rally even tho I showed journalist accreditation pic.twitter.com/fYFA3IbWZL — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) March 26, 2017

Leader of the anti-corruption movement Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, told Interfax the opposition leader had been placed under arrest until Monday, when a hearing is to be held.

The demonstrations followed demonstrations in neighboring Belarus on Saturday against that country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the small, landlocked country since 1994.

