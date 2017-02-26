Hundreds of headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia

WPVI-TV(PHILADELPHIA) — Hundreds of headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia were damaged on Sunday.

Police said more than 500 headstones were broken or overturned at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in an act of vandalism, according to ABC affiliate WPVI-TV.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the Mizel Family Foundation, through the Anti-Defamation League, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible, WPVI-TV reports.

Aaron Mallin of New Jersey told WPVI-TV he discovered the wrecked tombstones when he came to visit his father’s grave.

“It’s just very disheartening that such a thing would take place,” he said to WPVI-TV.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.